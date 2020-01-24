Exploded! Adriana Lavat, former Rafa Márquez, attacks TV reporter Azteca

Adriana Lavat, the former soccer player Rafael Marquez, agreed to grant an interview with a reporter, however, all It ended badly.

The reporter, from TV Azteca, questioned her about how she received the 2020, at that time everything was fine, however, when they touched on the issue that a while ago suffered bipolarityAdriana exploded and what denied.

"That's another person, You're confusing me, I had never heard it, I don't know where you get it, ”he said very angry.

In addition, Lavat also insulted the press when asked about the “alleged lawsuits”Which interposed Rafa Márquez, who He divorced 13 years ago.

In the same way, he showed that he no longer wants to be asked about him, because it is a subject that it still bothers him.

It may interest you: Dream vacation! Andrea Legarreta and her family receive 2020 at the Chinese Wall

With TV information Notes