Expired the secret clause that allowed Messi to leave Barcelona for free

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Lionel Messi in the training of Barcelona before the resumption of the championship (Photo: AFP)

Much was speculated about the future of Lionel Messi, while the ball was stopped in Europe. The possibility of changing teams was a constant in the international media and the unknown seemed to become more and more entrenched with the player's silence.

However, the Rosario star chose to stay in the Barcelona. Far from any controversy or rumor, the captain of the Blaugrana He was held captive so as not to arouse any concern among the Catalan leadership.

As the European press had revealed the secret clause that the Argentine had with the club, analysts promoted various hypotheses about a possible departure of the scorer. The flea had the possibility of emigrating at the end of the current season without any economic cost. For this reason the versions invaded the world, although the only condition was that the player make a formal notice before June.

So, Messi He chose not to execute the clause to stay in the Spanish team that leads the standings of The league and has serious aspirations to win a new one Champions League.

Photo of the team that worked in Catalonia on the eve of their visit to Mallorca Photo: @FCBarcelona_es

Meanwhile, the campus co-trained for the first time since March, when isolation was declared for the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the Argentine star Lionel Messi at the head, the protagonists had the first collective trial after the gradual lifting of health precautions that previously allowed individual work and in groups of no more than ten footballers.

"Finally, the entire Barça squad was able to exercise normally with the coaches and the staff. All the personnel that surrounds them wear chinstraps and must respect the safety distance and take care to carry out certain gestures of complicity and physical contact, "stressed the entity from its social networks.

Coach, Enrique Setién, It has almost the entire cast with a view to returning to official activity that for the Barcelona it will be saturday 13 of this month as a visitor to Majorca.

The only footballer absent in the training session was the French Ousmane Dembélé, who recovers from an operation that will leave him without playing for the rest of the year.

More on this topic

Lionel Messi: "Soccer will never be the same"

How many millions less will soccer stars cost due to the COVID-19 crisis

Barovero will continue his career in the third division of Spain