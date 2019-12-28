Expert Fuorunque Flyer: discounts on PS4 1TB, Xbox One S and accessories

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Also Expert is getting ready at the end of the year with a brand new flyer, which offers discounts of up to 50% on a wide selection of technological products including, of course, consoles and video games.

In Leaflet Flyer, the well-known chain offers PlayStation 4 1TB with a second Dualshock 4 controller bundled at the promotional price of 249.99 euros, with a saving of 110 euros on the list price. Grand Theft Auto 5 in PS4 version is also offered at 24.99 euros. Discount also for Xbox One S 1TB, which is offered at € 199.98 bundled with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Offers also on different accessories: Trust GXT307 Ravu gaming headphones, compatible with PC, laptop, PS4, Xbox One or Switch, are on sale for € 14.99, while the gaming kit with keyboard, mouse and pad by Momo Design is discounted at € 19.99 .

For more information, we advise you to consult Expert's Flyer in its entirety by going to this address. The offers will be active until January 12, 2020! We take this opportunity to inform you that GameStop, Unieuro and Euronics have also launched the year-end sales … even if Christmas has passed, it is still possible to do good deals!