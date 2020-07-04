Expert Flyer: new discounts on PS4, Nintendo Switch and video games

Share it:

Expert has also renewed its offers by presenting the new flyer "100% pure convenience", which will remain active until July 12th. Obviously, among the numerous technological products on sale there are also consoles and video games. Let's find them out together.

Let's start by reporting offers on consoles. PlayStation 4 Slim 500 GB is proposed at 269.99 euros, while PlayStation 4 Pro at 369.99 euros. On the Kyoto side, however, there are Nintendo Switch for 299.90 euros e Nintendo Switch Lite – in yellow and gray colors – at € 199.90.

Among the discounted video games we point out FIFA 20 for € 19.90 in the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions, and then Super Mario Party, Animal Crossing New Horizon, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey all offered for € 49.90 each. We close the review with two Gaming notebookor the HP 15-EC0021NL for 899.00 euros and the ASUS FX505DU for 1199.00 euros. For more information, please go to one of the points of sale or consult the official Expert website. The flyer "100% pure convenience", remember again, it will be available until July 12th, therefore if you have noticed something of your interest do not hesitate to take advantage of it.