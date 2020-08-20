Expert Flyer Back to School: the new discounts on video games and consoles

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Summer is starting true to the conclusion and also Expert like other well-known chains, it is preparing for the arrival of autumn – and for the return to school – with new discounts. Available for a few days and valid until August 30, the Back to School flyer offers many promotions on consoles and video games.

Although the flyer has a national character, the offers vary from group to group. Somma, which operates in Campania, offers for example PlayStation 4 Pro with Burnout Paradise Remastered at 399.00 euros, the Dualshock 4 at 48.99 euros, and the last two Sony exclusives (The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima) at 59.22 euros each. Expert Belfi in Buccinasco (MI) and Expert City Brighenti in Bologna offer PS4 500 GB with a game of your choice between Gran Turismo Sport, God of War and The Last of Us Remastered for 299.99 euros, PS4 Pro with one of the same titles at 399.99 euros, the Dualshock 4 at 49.99 euros, Marvel's Spider-Man for 19.99 euros and Days Gone for 24.99 euros.

These are just some of the examples. To find out about the active offers in the store closest to your home, we recommend that you go to this address and select your city. We remind you that the offers of the Back to School Flyer will be active until August 30th.