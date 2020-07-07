Expansion League MX clubs started preseason with tests to detect COVID-19

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Herd of the Mountain added several reinforcement measures, in addition to those indicated by the Mexican Football Federation (Photo: Cimarrones FC)

We are just over a month after the start of the MX Expansion League. With this, clubs from extinct Ascenso MX They started with the health protocols for the return of sports activities.

One of the most important points is the realization of tests to detect COVID-19 in the squad of players, coaching staff and members of the staff. However, the test results are not known so far.

One of the teams that started were the Black Lions of the UdeG. "As indicated by Phase 1 of the Liga MX Sanitary Protocol, 46 PCR tests were taken, with the aim of detecting possible cases," reads a press release.

Tests made to players, coaching staff and staff of the Black Lions of the University of Guadalajara (Photo: Courtesy of Black Lions)

The tests were conducted on July 1 and have not yet updated the information from the medical exams. However, clarified that until the results are known, "the team will continue with training from home, complying with the measures established for the process of reincorporation to football ”.

Another of the clubs that follow the protocols were Maroons of Sonora, who on Monday opened their preseason ahead of Apertura 2020. However, before starting training, they carried out tests on the first-team squad.

"The results will be released once they are delivered within 48 to 72 hours, with the hope of not having positive cases in order to be able to start the preseason work regularly ”, the Sonorans highlighted in a bulletin.

Leones Negros clarified that until the results are known, the team will continue training from home (Photo: Courtesy Leones Negros)

In addition, the Mountain Herd added several reinforcement measures, beyond those indicated by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF). This will be coordinated by the club's Medical Area, headed by Doctor Eloí Soriano.

"We will place a sanitizing duct in the dressing area and it goes from how they arrive in their cars, from not arriving in groups, how they will enter the dressing room, the times each will have so that people do not accumulate inside, signs and taking into account that other athletes from other disciplines will attend the stadium later, we will implement some lanes for their access so that no one is in contact with anyone, ”explained the doctor.

In turn, the nascent Cancun FC It also started its preseason this Monday with tests to detect COVID-19. The first to undergo medical examinations were members of the coaching staff, which is headed by Christian "Chaco" Giménez.

The first to undergo the Cancun FC medical exams were the members of the coaching staff (Photo: Facebook @ CancúnFC)

"The coaching staff was the first group to pass the control table, where the test was applied in addition to receiving in detail part of the protocol that they must maintain before, during and after each training session," the club said in a statement. .

In the context of the change of venue, The team pointed out that its campus is made up of "young people that they will seek to remain in the team and that they will be under the specific observation of the coaching staff ”.

"Later, it is expected that the players will be integrated, after confirming continuity or arrival to this project, which hopes to be complete as soon as possible," the team detailed.

It is worth remembering that the inaugural contest of the now called Liga de Expansión MX will not start at the level of Liga MX. According to Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX, the tournament will begin between August 14, 15 and 16, although the calendar of any League organized by the FMF has not yet been defined.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

Due to the restructuring of the Expansion League, Cimarrones de Sonora left 10 footballers out

Atlante returns to CDMX and football returns to Morelia: this will be the new Liga de Expansión MX

Women's Atlas reported that a player and a staff member tested COVID-19 positive

Luis Enrique Santander and Diego Montaño, Liga MX referees, tested positive for COVID-19