ExoMecha: the free shooter revealed at the pre-show of the Xbox event

Coinciding with the pre-show organized by Geoff Keighley for the Xbox event, the authors of TwistedRed presented the ExoMecha project, a free-to-play shooter (and therefore downloadable for free) that will be available from next year on PC and Microsoft console.

The title takes us to the science fiction dimension of Omecha, an alien planet with exotic settings. As the name chosen by TwistedRed to represent this new intellectual property suggests, the playful experience of ExoMecha will be full of mechs and gadgets with which to bring down this host of robotic creatures.

Since the launch, scheduled for 2021 on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, it will be possible to access the modes completely free of charge battle royale and at PvE challenges based on acquiring goals within large scenarios.

Before leaving to the ExoMecha presentation video and the comments board to know what you think of this title, we remind you that on these pages you will find all the information on focus and duration of the Xbox Series X event of July 23 scheduled for 18:00 after the pre-show linked to the Summer Game Fest.