ExoMecha, Beta registrations open: test coming for the free to play FPS

Developed from the taem of TwistedRedExoMecha is a new first-person shooter with a sci-fi atmosphere, coming to PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X during 2021.

The production will transport the players to the moors of the planet Omecha, to propose a game formula that aims to create a mixture of a style of flexible gameplay, giant mecha and boss fight. A first glimpse of this new IP was offered by the authors during the pre-show of the Microsoft conference held on Thursday 23 July: during the appointment, the first ExoMecha trailer was in fact broadcast.

However, the public will soon be able to test the FPS firsthand: TwistedRed has confirmed the organization of one Beta session. The latter will be made available on all game publishing platforms, therefore PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, the dates of the test have not yet been announced, but the test should not be too late: land registrations for the ExoMecha Beta are already open. To try to take part, players can propose themselves via the link found in the Tweet at the bottom of this news.

In closing, we remind you that ExoMecha will land on the gaming market as a title free to play and therefore accessible for free.