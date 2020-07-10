Exeed and Fedele Management together for the growth of Italian talent

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Esports movement in Italy continues to grow and involve more and more fans and fans. Millions of people follow the tournaments and competitions of professional players, and more and more sponsors decide to invest in this business.

New figures therefore appear on the Italian sports scene, those “digital athletes”That instead of competing on a football field, they challenge each other on the computer with joypad strokes. It is in this context that the new collaboration between the Team Exeed, one of the most popular and successful professional Esports teams in Italy, e Faithful Management, historic sports agent agency that represents and has represented some of the strongest players in our league.

A combination that strengthens the relationship between real sport and virtual sport: just like in football, even in Esports the search and growth of talents must be entrusted to professionals in the sector. Thus, Fedele Management has decided to undertake a scouting path also in video games competitive, and by his side Exeed will make his knowledge available in this sector.

The result will be there birth of a real virtual academy of future professional players, who will thus be able to count on a double support: both from a sports and training point of view, and from a point of view of legal and contractual representation.

"We are very satisfied with this partnership with Fedele Management, one of the most important companies in the world of sports agents in Italy. The professional players of Esports are becoming more and more similar to the players of our Serie A, and therefore also for them it will be necessary to receive assistance for everything related to extra-sports matters" – points out Federico Brambilla, CEO and co-founder of Exeed – "Our task will be to support the discovery of new talents and make them grow in the best possible way, both as athletes and as people. As for young players, it is also important for young players to have competent figures and cutting-edge structures at their side".

Great satisfaction also from the Fedele Management staff: "We are very proud to have closed the partnership with Exeed, an undoubtedly prestigious company in the eSport world. Since the first day in the eSport world we have looked for important collaborations to increase our virtual division. We are sure that the joint work of the two companies and the synergy can bring great satisfaction and the achievement of important goals in a world, that of eSports, which is reaching more and more important numbers day by day. Our partnership will help the world of football to understand the importance and business of the eSports world. That this combination can be a good omen for both and leads us to consolidate the importance that the two companies have in the world of reference".