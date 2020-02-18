Exclusive SER: The evidence that I3 Ventures is behind the unofficial accounts of Barça

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This Monday, February 17 in the morning BE Catalunya informed exclusively that the Football Club Barcelona launched messages on social networks against some of its players through the company I3 Venture. This same company is dedicated to creating social media opinion states and protecting the reputation of Bartomeu and the club's board of directors.

Barça denies its relationship with the accounts that have spread these negative messages on networks against their own players but The spar reveals the documents that prove that the company hired by Barça, I3 Venture, it is the one behind the accounts in which the reputation of players like Messi or Piqué is attacked.

In that statement the Barça club says it has hired "social network monitoring services with the objective of having knowledge ", both positive and negative messages, of which the club is the target.

It also states that the company 'I3 Ventures', the Club's provider, "has no link" with the social media accounts listed. "If some kind of relationship were demonstrated, the Club would immediately terminate their contractual relationship and would exercise the appropriate legal actions in defense of their legitimate interests, "he says.

The six Facebook accounts

One of the Facebook accounts is Respect and Sport. This account is associated with a web page that is property of I3 Venture in which you can read messages equal to those published on the Facebook page Respect and Sport.

In the dossier it reveals The spar, 36 pages, signed by the company Nicestream and sent to the club, the six accounts reported by the SER and its impact on social networks with data that only the administrator of those pages can have are broken down. This document is recognized by Barça sources and is signed by Nicestream, company whose director is the same as I3 Venture. Is about Carlos Ibáñez, with whom he met to design the digital strategy of Barça Jaume Masferrer, right hand of President Bartomeu.

Víctor Font: "No doubt we should resign"

The candidate for the presidency of the Barcelona Football Club, Víctor Font, has given his opinion on this scandal in The spar. "Surprised, especially when knowing details of everything. We were aware or intuited that there was something organized. We had seen weird things and very orchestrated movements ", The Catalan businessman pointed out.

"Without a doubt, we should resign and call elections.And it is also true that what has happened in recent months, shows that there is no project or vision for the future, "he explained.

Jordi Cruyff: "It seems like a movie"

About this scandal in Can Barça has opined in El Larguero Jordi Cruyff: "From movie, I thought it was fake news. I don't know what to think, I'm … I didn't know nor that they existed those things. I can't believe it, honestly, I think it's something that doesn't happen in football teams, I can't believe it. "