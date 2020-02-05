Exclusive preview of the Zabou Breitman & Eléa Gobbé-Mévellec animation tape

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Summer 1998. Kabul under the Taliban domain. Zunaira and Mohsen are two young lovers. Despite the violence and hardships they suffer daily, they dream of a better future. One day, a spontaneous gesture makes their lives take an irrevocable turn.

The producer and distributor Night Drive opens its catalog with ‘The swallows of Kabul’, animated film directed by Zabou Breitman (‘Remembering the beautiful things’, ‘The Man Of My Life’) & Eléa Gobbé-Mévellec that was presented at the last Cannes Film Festival, within the section ‘A certain look’.

Based on Yasmina Khadra's best seller, the film, selected at the Sitges Festival, nominated at the César Awards and those of the European Cinema, will arrive in our theaters on February 21.

With an aesthetic similar to that of ‘Persepolis’, ‘Waltz with Bashir’ or ‘The Red Turtle’, raised more than two and a half million euros at its premiere in France. Produce Les Armateurs (‘Welcome to Belleville’).