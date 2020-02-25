Exclusive preview of ‘Skin’ with Jamie Bell

Share it:

Byron is a young man raised by white supremacists whose education has provoked a deep hatred in his heart that shows through his skin, covered with tattoos with slogans and symbols of the extreme right. But when he falls in love with Julie, he decides to abandon the circle of hatred and violence in which he is immersed and tries to seek help in Daryle, an activist who fights for human rights.

This is the real story told in ‘Skin’, drama about racism based on the true story of Byron Widner and directed by Guy Nattiv (‘Strangers’, ‘Mabul’). Starring Jamie Bell, Vera Farmiga, Danielle Macdonald and Bill Camp, the movie, a powerful story about personal redemption, will hit theaters next 6th of March by Vercine and Twelve Oaks Pictures.

Widner was the leader of one of the organizations of skinheads most violent in the United States and the film was born from the homonymous short film that won the Oscar in 2019 in the category of Best Fiction Short Film. ‘Skin’ premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where he won the Fipresci award. Then, he went through the Berlin Festival and the Tribeca Festival.