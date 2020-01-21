Exclusive preview of ‘Dark Waters’ with Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway

Share it:

A tenacious lawyer discovers the dark secret that connects an increasing number of unexplained deaths with one of the largest corporations in the world. In the process, he risks everything: his future, his family and his own life, to bring to light the truth.

This is the plot of ‘Dark waters’, movie directed by Todd Hayes (‘Far from Heaven’, ‘Carol’) and starring Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Bill Camp, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham and Bill Pullman, the tape is based on the article entitled 'The lawyer who became DuPont's worst nightmare' and that journalist Nathaniel Riche published in The New York Times Magazine on January 6 2016. The text told the story of Rob Bilott, the lawyer who risked everything to discover the secret hidden by one of the world's largest corporations (DuPont Corporate) and do justice to a group of people who, for many years, were exposed to dangerous chemicals and toxins that the company used to make Teflon. Although the beginnings of history date back no less than to 1951, the alarm did not go off until 1998, the date on which Bilott began investigating the hundreds of tumors and malformations that had affected a large part of the population.