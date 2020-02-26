Entertainment

Exclusive poster of ‘The ribbon of Álex’

February 25, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Alexandra is a teenager who is reunited with her father after a long forced separation. He is a merchant who has spent several years in jail accused of terrorism by mistake. Once he leaves prison, both embark on a trip to India, where Alex tries to rebuild his business and rebuild the relationship with his daughter. Once there, the events happen unexpectedly and tragically, after an explosion that threatens to separate them forever again. Only the girl will have the keys to save her father.

The next April 8 reaches theaters, by Syldavia Cinema, ‘Álex's tape’, first film by the writer and filmmaker Irene Zoe Alameda and whose cast is headed by Aitana Sánchez-Gijón and Fernando Gil, along with the revelation Rocío Yanguas. This is the first independent production of Spanish cinema made in the United States and India, so the cast includes Bollywood actors such as Amit Shukla, Krishna Singh Bisht and Monica Khanna.

“It's an action movie that distills a lot of tenderness; a family roadtrip of reunions and connection between two remote worlds, which we hope will be liked by the public and critics, ”says the director.

After performing at the Almeria International Film Festival, the film has gone through the festivals of Louisiana, Bucharest, Cyprus or Jaipur.

They co-produce Storylines Projects, Barbarella Productions and AIE Paper Borders.

