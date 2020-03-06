Exclusive poster of the film 'Home'

Share it:

Javier Gutierrez, Mario Casas, Bruna Cusí Y Ruth Diaz they give life to Tomás, Javier, Lara and Marga respectively, two apparently unknown couples, but they have something in common: an apartment.

Javier Muñoz was a successful executive in the world of advertising, but after a year of unemployment, he and his family are forced to leave the floor that they can no longer afford. One day, Javier discovers that he still has a set of keys to his old apartment and starts spying on the young couple who now lives there. Gradually, Javier will begin to infiltrate the lives of the new owners, determined to recover the life he has lost … even if it means destroying who gets in his way.

'Hogar' is managed by Alex Y David Pastor ('Incorporated', 'The Last Days', 'Infected') and produced by Nostromo Pictures. "It is a project with which we have been dreaming for years, a provocative thriller that explores some of our favorite themes: desire, ambition and madness that is hidden under the placid surface of everyday life”Commented the filmmakers. "Javier Muñoz, our protagonist, is the broken mirror that reflects, in a distorted and monstrous way, the most materialistic aspirations of contemporary society. It is an honor that Javier, Mario, Bruna and Ruth have decided to join this adventure and that Netflix and Nostromo Pictures bet on our most personal and daring proposal"They are also in the castDavid Ramirez, David Jungles, Raül Ferré, David Verdaguer, Vicky Luengo Y Ernesto Collado.

The film will be presented at the 23rd edition of the Malaga festival and will come to Netflix next March 25.