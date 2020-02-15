Exclusive poster of the Beda Docampo movie

Share it:

Humberto (Gonzalo de Castro), a seducer and swindler in equal parts, leads a quiet life in Madrid where he runs a bar, after serving a sentence for an old scam that cost him his relationship with his son Jorge (Juan Grandinetti), who abandoned in Argentina being just a child. Jorge now, is a humble and respectable man who works in a luxurious jewelry store also in Madrid, and who is blindly in love with Aldana (Andrea Hard), the daughter of the jewel. A good day and in a silly carelessness, Jorge suffers an important robbery in the jewelry store, so he will be forced to ask his father for help trying to cover the hole. Humberto will see in this situation, the perfect opportunity to recover the love of his son, whom he has not seen for years. But Humberto will not be able to deny his trickster nature, and a great tangle will begin here, wrapped in scams, secrets and love and family messes. A crazy love-hate coexistence between father and son where each one will look for his cunning way of instructing the other. And immersed in this plot of tangles where no one is who they say they are, will they be able to reconcile?

Juan Grandinetti and Gonzalo de Castro. Arcadia Motion Pictures

Next spring will reach theaters by Filmax ‘The curse of the handsome’, new movie of Beda Docampo (‘Crazy love’, ‘Francisco. Father Jorge’) whose cast is completed by Malena Alterio, Ginés García Millán, Cayetana Guillén Cuervo and Carlos Hipólito.“The backbone is the relationship of a father and a son who are completely antagonistic, the permanent combat between a father with a scammer's past and an honest son who has been abandoned by the father's prison, subjects both characters to constant pressure, which forces them to teach their various facets and their true nature ”, explains the director.

Malena Alterio and Juan Grandinetti. Arcadia Motion Pictures

They produce Arcadia Motion Pictures and Cados Producciones.