Exclusive #MeToo clip with Nicole Kidman

Before the Weinstein case, another scandal made headlines around the world. The Gretchen Carlson reporters (Nicole Kidman), Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron) and Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie) bring to light the years of abuse by Roger Ailes (John lithgow) in front of Fox News. And this is the story that Jay Roach (‘Trumbo’, ‘Her parents’, ‘Austin Powers’) tells ‘The scandal (Bombshell)’, which hits theaters this Friday 7 from the hand of Entertainment One.

In this clip that we offer you today exclusively, we see the pressures that Gretchen is subjected to when she considers denouncing the terrible situation that both she and her companions of the channel have experienced.

With three Oscar nominations (Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron and Best Makeup and Hairdressing, the film offers a revealing look towards the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who I think.

The cast is completed by Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell and Allison Janney.