Entertainment

Exclusive #MeToo clip with Nicole Kidman

February 4, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

Before the Weinstein case, another scandal made headlines around the world. The Gretchen Carlson reporters (Nicole Kidman), Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron) and Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie) bring to light the years of abuse by Roger Ailes (John lithgow) in front of Fox News. And this is the story that Jay Roach (‘Trumbo’, ‘Her parents’, ‘Austin Powers’) tells ‘The scandal (Bombshell)’, which hits theaters this Friday 7 from the hand of Entertainment One.

In this clip that we offer you today exclusively, we see the pressures that Gretchen is subjected to when she considers denouncing the terrible situation that both she and her companions of the channel have experienced.

With three Oscar nominations (Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron and Best Makeup and Hairdressing, the film offers a revealing look towards the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who I think.

READ:           'Regrettable stories' trailer: Javier Fesser returns to absurd humor after the great success of 'Champions'

The cast is completed by Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell and Allison Janney.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.