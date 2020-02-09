Exclusive gifts for the Oscar 2020 nominees

Share it:

The Angels.- The world is preparing for the coveted Oscar Awards ceremony, whose 92nd edition will take place this Sunday, February 9 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California (USA).

The Hollywood Academy will dedicate in this its great party to the films, actors and directors that participate in its 24 categories.

But despite the fact that only some will take home the prestigious award, the truth is that all the nominees leave the ceremony with a series of gifts that are not negligible.

And it is that for the mere fact of being nominated for the Oscar the artists receive an extravagant bag of gifts known as "Everybody wins" (courtesy of the marketing agency Distinctive Assets, consisting of luxurious items, from candy and Cosmetics to plastic surgery and travel.

The monetary value of these bags of gifts show this 2020 an approximate value of 225 thousand dollars, according to Forbes magazine, an amount sponsored by the brands whose products make it up, and which also take the opportunity to advertise.

The list of gifts that make up this year's gift bag is made up of at least 10 items, including sessions in luxurious spas, exclusive drinks, trips and even cannabis chocolates. The list is as follows:

Balm Rita Hazen

Muse meditation headband

Exclusive drinks from CBD Barkeep

Soma adjustable bra

Coda Signature cannabis chocolates

Sessions at the Golden Door Wellness Resort spa

Plastic surgeries from Konstantin Vasyukevich

Cruises organized by Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours

Hawaii vacations sponsored by Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger

Trip to the Punta Cumplida Lighthouse in the Canary Islands, courtesy of Floatel

Along with these exclusive gifts, others are no less despicable, such as haute couture garments, street boxes, jewelry, skin care products, among others.

Without a doubt, win or not the Oscar statuette, the truth is that none of the nominees go home empty-handed.