Exclusive clip of ‘The piano teacher’

Lara is a piano teacher and has a pleasant chance before her: on the day of her sixtieth birthday it coincides with the most important piano concert of her son's career, Victor, whom he pressed as a child to become a musician. However, nothing goes as she expected: Victor has decided to choose this concert to announce something that will surprise more than one.

After passing through Karlovy Vary and Seminci de Valladolid, the next 19 of March reaches theaters, by the hand of Alfa Pictures, ‘The piano teacher’, film directed by Jan-Ole Gerster ('Oh Boy') and starring Corinna Harfouch ('What's left?', 'This Is Love') and Tom Schilling ('The shadow of the past', 'The children of the Third Reich ').

Gerster, who has won several awards at different festivals, started his career as Wolfgang Becker's personal assistant during the filming of ‘Good Bye, Lenin!’. Later, he shot several short films and wrote the script for a short film integrated in the compilation film ‘Deutschland 09’.

In 2010 he began working on ‘Oh Boy’, his graduation project that premiered at the Munich festival in 2012 and with which he was recognized as one of the most promising filmmakers in Europe. Something that is confirmed with this second feature that has not left indifferent critics or the public.