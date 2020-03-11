Entertainment

Exclusive clip of ‘The piano teacher’

March 11, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Lara is a piano teacher and has a pleasant chance before her: on the day of her sixtieth birthday it coincides with the most important piano concert of her son's career, Victor, whom he pressed as a child to become a musician. However, nothing goes as she expected: Victor has decided to choose this concert to announce something that will surprise more than one.

After passing through Karlovy Vary and Seminci de Valladolid, the next 19 of March reaches theaters, by the hand of Alfa Pictures, ‘The piano teacher’, film directed by Jan-Ole Gerster ('Oh Boy') and starring Corinna Harfouch ('What's left?', 'This Is Love') and Tom Schilling ('The shadow of the past', 'The children of the Third Reich ').

Gerster, who has won several awards at different festivals, started his career as Wolfgang Becker's personal assistant during the filming of ‘Good Bye, Lenin!’. Later, he shot several short films and wrote the script for a short film integrated in the compilation film ‘Deutschland 09’.

READ:  Netflix: Castlevania season 3 is excellent according to reviews

In 2010 he began working on ‘Oh Boy’, his graduation project that premiered at the Munich festival in 2012 and with which he was recognized as one of the most promising filmmakers in Europe. Something that is confirmed with this second feature that has not left indifferent critics or the public.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.