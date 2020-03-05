Exclusive clip of ‘The best is yet to come’, with F abrice Luchini and Patrick Bruel

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the success of ‘The name’, Alexandre de la Patellière and Matthieu Delaporte get back behind the cameras to direct 'The best is yet to come', comedy starring Fabrice Luchini, Patrick Bruel, Zineb Triki and Pascale Arbillot that hits theaters this Friday 6 from the hand of Vertigo Films.

It tells the story of two childhood friends who, after a great misunderstanding, decide to abandon everything to recover lost time. “This is a movie about words. What do we say, what do we not say? How to protect those we love? With the truth or hiding it? Arthur, played by Fabrice Luchini, is the bearer of bad news, who was killed in ancient times! He is so worried that he ends up giving false information despite himself … A kind of lifeguard. Fiction, in a way, that's what you put between you and reality to survive in the world, ”explains Matthieu. And Alexandre continues: “Matthieu and I love to tell each other stories all the time. Arthur and César too, but to save each other. Remember dreams, hopes, envies. There is something romantic, of course, but also adventurous in its approach. ”

For Fabrice and Patrick, the main actors, it has been a pleasure to meet again 30 years after agreeing on ‘The Revenge of the Professors’. “Patrick is very loyal. He attends my shows forever. I have traveled hundreds of kilometers to see him on stage with my daughter, we are very fans … Since "Revenge …", he has expressed nothing but gratitude and affection. He wanted me to participate in "The Name", but I couldn't. Patrick has a rare, if not surprising, quality for an artist: he does not want the failure of his companions. Don't envy them, ”concludes Fabrice.