Exclusive advance of the romantic comedy with Belén Cuesta, Álex García and Silvia Alonso

When Carlos (Alex Garcia) spend a crazy night with Marina (Bethlehem Cuesta) at a wedding, you can't imagine the one that comes up … wedding planner It turns out to be a childhood friend of Alexia (Silvia Alonso) and, so that his girlfriend does not discover him, Carlos has no choice but to organize, against him, his own wedding.

The next February 14 arrives at the movie theaters by A Contracorriente Films ‘Until the wedding separates us’, romantic comedy directed (and bridal) by Dani of the Order and in which they also participate Mariam Hernández, Adrián Lastra, Gracia Olayo, Antonio Dechent, Jordi Sánchez, Antonio Resines, Malena Alterio, Ernesto Sevilla, Salva Reina and Leo Harlem.

In the clip that we offer you today in scoop we can see the first meeting between the protagonists of the film and what will be the beginning of a series of misunderstandings that will take them to Tenerife and will end up involving more people than any of them would like .

After 'The best summer of my life', 'Litus' and the series 'Elite', whose third season will premiere next March, Dani de la Orden is already preparing his next film of which, for the moment, just We know that it will be titled 'The best Christmas of my life' and that it will feature Leo Harlem as the protagonist.

Atresmedia Cine y Álamo Producciones Audiovisuales produce.