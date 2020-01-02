Exclusive ‘Adú’ clip with Anna Castillo and Luis Tosar

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In a desperate attempt to reach Europe and crouched before an airstrip in Cameroon, a six-year-old boy and his older sister wait to sneak into the holds of an airplane. Not too far away, an environmental activist contemplates the terrible image of an elephant, dead and fangless. Not only do you have to fight against poaching, but you will also have to meet the problems of your newly arrived daughter from Spain. Thousands of kilometers to the north, in Melilla, a group of civil guards prepare to face the furious crowd of sub-Saharan people who have begun the assault on the fence. Three stories, in which none of its protagonists know that their destinies are doomed to cross and that their lives will no longer be the same.

The next January 31 comes to theaters by the hand of Paramount ‘Adú’, social drama directed by Salvador Calvo (‘1898. The last of the Philippines’) and with a cast headed by Anna Castillo, Luis Tosar, Álvaro Cervantes, Jesús Carroza, Miquel Fernández and debutants Moustapha Oumarou and Zayiddiya Disssou, chosen after a laborious casting process in different countries of the African continent.

Inspired by true stories about the immigration drama, the film, from which we are advancing today clip in scoop, is produced by Telecinco Cinema, Ikiru Films, La Terraza Films and Un Mundo Prohibido AIE