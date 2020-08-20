exciting new trailers for the Netflix docu-series

Share it:

Whether you grew up with the very first videogames of the 80s or you started playing videogames only in the last few years, it doesn't matter: the passion for videogames has shared entire generations for years and, more and more determined to conquer this other frontier, Netflix takes us by the hand on a special journey through the history of video games.

The High Score mini-series, of which the first episode is available this morning (since it will be distributed several times and not once), starts from the dawn of the videogame industry, even before Pac-Man, and will show us how the latter has evolved over the years, giving life and shape to the wildest fantasies of visionary screenwriters and artists.

Here is the official synopsis of the Netflix docu-series:

"Through ingenuity and sheer willpower, computer pioneers and visionary artists from around the world have brought to life the iconic worlds of Space Invaders, Final Fantasy, Street Fighter II, Mortal Kombat, Sonic the Hedgehog and beyond. Without rules or roadmaps, players and innovators have pushed the boundaries of coins to collect, rivals to defeat, and lives to recover. This is the story of the brilliant minds hiding behind the pixels and how their unparalleled innovation has built a multi-billion dollar industry was born almost by chance ".

As the previews in the players above and below show us, the series will touch every kind of adventure ever made for PC and for consoles and place of honor could only belong to Dungeons & Dragons, progenitor of modern imaginative adventures. Let us know in the comments if you have already seen the first episode, if you liked it and keep following us waiting for our High Score review!