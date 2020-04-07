exciting Netflix miniseries that knows how to enhance a true story

Share it:

Esty paces her house and room, picking up bales of money, paperwork, and a bag to put her personal belongings in. In the lobby of his building he receives his first bad news: the eruv is broken and therefore cannot go outside without violating the ban on leaving the house loaded on Sabbath. You only have one solution: run away from home with what you wear.

This is how 'Unorthodox' begins, a four-episode miniseries on Netflix that tells the story of a Jewess from a Hasidic community in Brooklyn, who decides to flee and make a new life in Berlin. Story based on that of Deborah Feldman as she tells in her own memoirs ('Unorthodox: The Scandalous reject of my hassidics roots').

Created by Anna Winger and co-written with Alexa Karolinski, during the miniseries we see Esty (Shira Haas) 's life through various flashbacks that tell us about their context and their life. His marriage and marriage match, the rigor of the Hasidic tradition, his married life, the estrangement of his mother and his concerns for music and escaping from his Hasidic routine.

In these flashbacks, by the way, there is an "After leaving class" effect. Or, what is the same, seeing actors and actresses playing characters ten years younger manages to get a little out of the plot. With Haas (24 years old and his character 19), specifically, his harsh features makes him look even older than he actually is by dispelling the illusion proposed.

But aesthetic things aside, Haas is impeccable in his role, by accurately capturing the duality formed of fragility and strength, with its ingenuities, misgivings and ingenuity to be able to survive outside the world that it has known until then.

A girl between two worlds

'Unorthodox' never puts us against Esty's former lifeBut she is dedicated to showing what life is like for a young girl in a world that is too closed and closed in her customs and religious traditions. It is a world that suffocates Esty, but it is the external world that suffocates this community.

Personally, I found it very interesting how it stops in the Jewish ritual and the ancient observations that religion includes. Having been shot mainly in Yiddish also gives it an additive touch of appreciation for this culture.

Here I would like to stop at the figure of the husband. The little that Yanky (Amit Rahav) can be reproached for comes more from his ingrained worldview and the marriage relationship "as Yahweh commands" than from selfishness. A lack of understanding before the "mundane" cravings of his wife that is, little by little, moving small gears inside. There are times when things just don't work.

Because Esty's escape not only leads to her for a journey of self-discovery it also concerns her husband, who is, in turn, dragged by his cousin (Jeff Wilbusch) to go looking for her. That, for him, lacks a why it will be his own shock.

An overcoming drama with a scent of thriller

Largely 'Unorthodox' it's a fascinating world of personal discovery. To open the borders of a person's mind and faith, however shocking the revelations are. There is a moment at the beginning when Esty with her new friends go to a lake near Berlin and tell her how the extermination of Jews was decided in a villa on that lake. "But now we swim" it is concluded, before a stupefied Esty.

In short, 'Unorthodox' is a solid, powerful and successful miniseries. Anna Winger ('Deutschland' 83 ') picks up Deborah Feldman's memoirs and breathes spirit and thriller codes into a story self-improvement, maturation and search for the same. Thus, it manages to enhance and give a very interesting flavor to a story that, in itself, is.