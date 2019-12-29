Exciting farewell to Juanmi Callejón del Bolívar

Little tangible evidence that Juanmi Alley He has earned the devotion of the Bolivian Bolivar as we have seen on the day of his farewell this Saturday.

On the way to changing rooms after playing his last game with Bolivar, Alley met a small fan who showed his love with a effusive and very exciting hug. Alley gave his shirt to the little boy in tears.

The Grenadian, who formed in the quarry of Real Madrid like his twin brother José Callejón, currently in Naples. he leaves the club of La Paz "for family reasons", almost six years later, distributed in two stages.

TREMENDO VIDEO! Juanmi Callejón, twin brother of José María Callejón del Napoli, played his last game with the Bolívar shirt, where he became an idol, and this little fan threw himself at his feet begging him to stay. The Spanish broke into tears. Soccer gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/u20dOU4YkR – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) December 29, 2019