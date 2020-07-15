Exceptionally Wednesday's Q&A Deluxe, leave us your questions here for the live broadcast

Share it:

Exceptionally this week the first Q&A Deluxe will air today afternoon, yesterday we made room for the Ghost of Tsushima special but now we are ready to come back to you and answer all your questions.

From 10:00 to 12:00 Todd will keep us company with a new episode of EveryDay and two hours of free talk. At 13:00 Ale will show us the PC version of Death Stranding at 15:00 the Q&A Deluxe will air, look forward to your questions in the comments below, the most interesting will be read during the transmission, we recommend to be concise, only in this way will we be able to give space to the largest number of questions. At 5:00 pm space at the Fossa with Neon Abyss while at 7:00 pm The Green returns with Apex Legends. At 21:00 we finally close the evening with Gaming Day engaged on Escape From Tarkov.

We are waiting for you on our Twitch channel, we remind you that by subscribing you will receive a notification a few minutes before the start of the broadcast. If you cannot follow the live events, we remind you that all the shows are available in replication on Everyeye On Demand, the Q&A and Talk Shows are also published in audio format on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. Do not miss!