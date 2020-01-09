Excellent results for Enter the Gungeon, which has sold three million copies

Share it:

When a small development team manages to achieve a huge, well-deserved success, it's always good news. It is very nice in this sense, to read the numbers pitted by the developer Dodge Roll Games, who disclosed the enormous success achieved by Enter the Gungeon.

It is a dynamic and fun shooter, with a well-calibrated difficulty curve and that offers a really good level of challenge, as you can read from our review of Enter The Gungeon on our site.

In short, a small pearl indie, which has been much loved by gamers, so much so that it has sold well three million copies. Whereas the game was also free on Epic Games Store for a period, and that it is a product of a really small team, it is indeed a considerable result.

The numbers of Enter The Gungeon could also be a good omen for the sequel to the game, Exit The Gungeon, already available on Apple Arcade and which in the first months of this year should also be released on consoles and PC, as said by the developers in a thank you post:

"Enter The Gungeon has exceeded three million copies sold and we are extremely grateful for community support. We are excited to release House of the Gundead in arcades and Exit the Gungeon on PC and console earlier this year!" .

What do you think of the game? Is this a deserved success?