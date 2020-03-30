Exactly 7 years ago the anime from The Attack of the Giants presented itself to the general public

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Maybe you won't remember it or maybe yes, but precisely seven years ago, when still The attack of the Giants was a series unknown to most, or at least that enjoyed a reputation far from what it has today, was released on TV the second trailer of the first season of the series, the trailer that made many people fall in love.

After that trailer, water passed under the bridges. Three series (a fourth coming out at the end of the year, Coronavirus permitting), well 128 chapter of the manga, considering the one coming out in April, and an increase in notoriety that has touched world peaks, electing it to one of the most popular Japanese series innovative and appreciated of recent times, a series that has conquered the hearts of an infinite number of fans and that has been able to intrigue and enchant with its plot so many people that it would be difficult to even try to count them.

Yet, like everything else, this climb to success started from the bottom. First from the manga and then from the anime that consecrated it. Even before the anime, however, it was the task of the trailer intrigue people who knew nothing about the teacher Isayama and his Attack on Titan. It needed a magic that triggered that spark and that brought the unsuspecting public into the jaws of the gods Titans. Well, that magic happened exactly seven years ago, with the second trailer of the first season that you can see at the bottom of this article. That trailer that gave us the first taste of the characters, which introduced us to Eren, Mikasa, Armin and the Colossal Giant, fixed nail of every fan for a long time.

Among other things he also introduced us to that soundtrack that would become the symbol of the series, that soundtrack that only listening to it would have fiery the soul of the people, would have made us plunge into the walls in defense of the Giants, between the Exploration Corps and the fear of being devoured.

Seven years ago one of the souls he would have been introduced to changed forever Japanese animation, and today we are here to honor this anniversary. So if you have something to say for the anniversary, feel free or free to do it below in the comments.

Did the Attack on Titan bring down the classic hero?