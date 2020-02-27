Exactly 34 years ago the first episode of Dragon Ball was released in Japan

Share it:

Who in the world does not know Dragon Ball? Even older people, mothers and fathers of the family know the manga created by the master directly or indirectly Akira Toriyama. An intergenerational series that after years still enjoys excellent health, with fans all over the world ready to follow any story of Goku and companions.

Today it is currently in serialization Dragon Ball Super, third canonical season of the franchise, from which two films have been drawn, a television series and a manga that is carrying on one of the most beautiful arcs of Super, that of the bad Moro. But as much as the paper work is passionate about the faithful, most fans are clamoring for the release of a new season. Because you know, the animated series manages to touch more people, to involve everyone more. However, if we cannot celebrate the announcement of the series that everyone is waiting for, at least we can remember an event that occurs today: the 34 years since the first episode of Dragon Ball. It was February 26, 1986 and the Goku legend began.

For pure information, who is writing this article at the time was not even born yet and this is enough to make people understand grandeur of this series. Dragon Ball is something rarely seen. Being able to keep up for all these years at high levels is no small feat, we can also say titanic. But going back to 34 years ago: do you remember the first episode ever? If you had to think about it now that you are reading, on two pedi, without seeing a plot or a video, would you be able to remember that first episode that started everything? To the story that would have fascinated children, kids and even adults from all over the world?

That first episode had the Italian title of: "Goku knows Bulma (The adventure begins)" and, as can be guessed, the first encounter took place between a small Goku with still his tail and a stick capable of reaching out and a young and unruly Bulma with light blue hair and the unstoppable desire to find all the dragon balls. And if you think about it, it was this meeting that started everything. So, in a sense, we can say that without Bulma there would have been no story, no story Super Saiyan, none Dragon Ball Z nor Dragon Ball Super.

Do you want to say something for this anniversary? For the 34 years since the release of the first episode of the series? Share it below in the comments with us.