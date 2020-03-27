Exactly 20 years ago the first season of Digimon Advenure ended

Share it:

There are works that have contributed greatly to accompany the childhood of each of us, thanks to the numerous proposals on television and fascinating stories. The franchise of Digimon Adventure it certainly holds a place of honor among the titles of this mold, thanks to its popularity to say the least worldwide.

And it is this extraordinary success that convinced TOEI Animation to re-propose the franchise first with Digimon Adventure tri and, later, with a final film entitled "Last Evolution Kizuna"And, again, it was the extraordinary response received by fans from all over the world that convinced the production to opt for a reboot of the historic series, or Digimon Adventure: Psi, expected to debut in the coming days.

However, before returning to the digital world together with Tai, Agumon and the digiprescelti, we can not avoid celebrating what is the 20th anniversary of the end of the original series. On March 26, 2000, Digimon Adventure, the animated transposition that started one of the most flourishing and loved franchises in the world, ended in Japan on Fuji Channel. And it is interesting to note that several years after its natural conclusion, the brand still continues to accompany the growth of millions of fans from all over the world.

