Entertainment

Exactly 20 years ago the first season of Digimon Advenure ended

March 27, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

There are works that have contributed greatly to accompany the childhood of each of us, thanks to the numerous proposals on television and fascinating stories. The franchise of Digimon Adventure it certainly holds a place of honor among the titles of this mold, thanks to its popularity to say the least worldwide.

And it is this extraordinary success that convinced TOEI Animation to re-propose the franchise first with Digimon Adventure tri and, later, with a final film entitled "Last Evolution Kizuna"And, again, it was the extraordinary response received by fans from all over the world that convinced the production to opt for a reboot of the historic series, or Digimon Adventure: Psi, expected to debut in the coming days.

However, before returning to the digital world together with Tai, Agumon and the digiprescelti, we can not avoid celebrating what is the 20th anniversary of the end of the original series. On March 26, 2000, Digimon Adventure, the animated transposition that started one of the most flourishing and loved franchises in the world, ended in Japan on Fuji Channel. And it is interesting to note that several years after its natural conclusion, the brand still continues to accompany the growth of millions of fans from all over the world.

READ:  First wedding photos of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin with Her Beautiful Wedding Dress

Did you also grow up with the extraordinary adventures of the little digipeles in the digital world? Let us know, once again, with a comment in the appropriate reserved box at the bottom of the page.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.