EX-ARM: the highly anticipated sci-fi anime will also arrive in Italy, the release period has been revealed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

EX-ARM, the highly anticipated sci-fi anime taken from HiRock, will also debut in Italy on Crunchyroll, as revealed by the streaming giant during theAnime Expo Lite. The release period, initially set for July, has been postponed due to Covid-19 to the more generic "autumn 2020".

This is absolutely unexpected news, given that many now assumed that the anime would only be legally visible in Japan. As you can see at the bottom instead, Crunchyroll has decided to acquire the rights for the western broadcast (and possibly to take on part of the production cost), transforming the series into yet another Crunchyroll Original.

For those unfamiliar with the opera, remember that the story follows the adventures of Akira, a high school student with a deep hatred of robots. After being hit and killed in a car accident, the protagonist wakes up inside a very advanced deadly machine where his brain is kept. Akira then joins forces with policewoman Minami Uezono, in order to recover her memories and – possibly – her body. The manga ended in August 2019 and a sequel, titled EX-ARM EXA, is currently being published on Grand Jump.

And what do you think of it? Curious to see this work? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are looking for something a little more imminent instead, we advise you to take a look at the Crunchyroll Italia summer calendar.