Entertainment

EX-ARM: the highly anticipated sci-fi anime will also arrive in Italy, the release period has been revealed

July 5, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

EX-ARM, the highly anticipated sci-fi anime taken from HiRock, will also debut in Italy on Crunchyroll, as revealed by the streaming giant during theAnime Expo Lite. The release period, initially set for July, has been postponed due to Covid-19 to the more generic "autumn 2020".

This is absolutely unexpected news, given that many now assumed that the anime would only be legally visible in Japan. As you can see at the bottom instead, Crunchyroll has decided to acquire the rights for the western broadcast (and possibly to take on part of the production cost), transforming the series into yet another Crunchyroll Original.

For those unfamiliar with the opera, remember that the story follows the adventures of Akira, a high school student with a deep hatred of robots. After being hit and killed in a car accident, the protagonist wakes up inside a very advanced deadly machine where his brain is kept. Akira then joins forces with policewoman Minami Uezono, in order to recover her memories and – possibly – her body. The manga ended in August 2019 and a sequel, titled EX-ARM EXA, is currently being published on Grand Jump.

READ:  Dragon Ball Z: the clash between Goku and Freeza returns in this fiery fan art

And what do you think of it? Curious to see this work? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are looking for something a little more imminent instead, we advise you to take a look at the Crunchyroll Italia summer calendar.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.