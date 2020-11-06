EX-ARM: the first trailer of the Crunchyroll anime is bad, rain of criticism on social networks

After months of eager anticipation, Crunchyroll finally showed the first trailer of the EX-ARM anime adaptation, receiving hundreds of reviews due to the poor quality of Visual Flight animations. Despite the high expectations and the excellent quality of the original material, therefore, the anime seems destined to fail.

At the top of the news you can take a look at the trailer published by Crunchyroll Italia, while at the bottom you can see some comments from fans. Crunchyroll had revealed that EX-ARM would be made in 3DCG two months ago, but the quality is nowhere near that to which the pioneers of the genre (Studio Orange, Production IG and so on) have accustomed the fans.

EX-ARM is the title of a manga by HiRock and Shinya Komi, little known in the West but extremely popular in Japan. The work was definitively concluded in August 2019 with the publication of the fourteenth and last Volume, e the anime series was supposed to capture the interest of Western audiences and advertise the manga. The result is not the most promising, and could mark the first real flop of the Crunchyroll originals.

What do you think of it? Will you still try to watch the premieres? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are fans of anime in 3DCG instead, we remind you that the second season of Beastars will debut in the same period, or January 2021.