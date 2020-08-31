Entertainment

EX-ARM: debut on Crunchyroll confirmed for January 2021, the anime will be in 3DCG

August 31, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

After a first postponement caused by the health emergency, the new Crunchyroll Original EX-ARM has finally received an official release period, that is January 2021. In addition to the date, the streaming site also confirmed that the series was made with the 3DCG animation technique, at the Japanese studio Visual Flight.

Soma Saito (Hermes in Danmachi, Takao in 12-sai) will lend the voice to the protagonist Akira Natsume, while the young Mikako Komatsu (Saika in Oregairu, Arte in the series of the same name) will play the policewoman Minami. Finally, it was confirmed that Alma will be played by Akari Kito (Kotoko in In / Specter, Nezuko in Demon Slayer). The cast is relatively young, but the names are far from low-key.

As for the staff, the director Yoshikatsu Kimura (Ajin live-action) will direct the Visual Flights team, following the script by Tommy Morton. For the animation studio this is the first anime ever, so the use of the 3DCG could be a double-edged sword. Before evaluating the quality of the work we will have to wait for the first official trailer, scheduled for the last third of 2020.

READ:  Reckoning Season 2 Netflix Release Date – Details

What do you think of it? Will you follow this series? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to know more, we refer you to the news containing the EX-ARM teaser, in which we talked about the synopsis and the original work.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.