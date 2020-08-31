EX-ARM: debut on Crunchyroll confirmed for January 2021, the anime will be in 3DCG

Share it:

After a first postponement caused by the health emergency, the new Crunchyroll Original EX-ARM has finally received an official release period, that is January 2021. In addition to the date, the streaming site also confirmed that the series was made with the 3DCG animation technique, at the Japanese studio Visual Flight.

Soma Saito (Hermes in Danmachi, Takao in 12-sai) will lend the voice to the protagonist Akira Natsume, while the young Mikako Komatsu (Saika in Oregairu, Arte in the series of the same name) will play the policewoman Minami. Finally, it was confirmed that Alma will be played by Akari Kito (Kotoko in In / Specter, Nezuko in Demon Slayer). The cast is relatively young, but the names are far from low-key.

As for the staff, the director Yoshikatsu Kimura (Ajin live-action) will direct the Visual Flights team, following the script by Tommy Morton. For the animation studio this is the first anime ever, so the use of the 3DCG could be a double-edged sword. Before evaluating the quality of the work we will have to wait for the first official trailer, scheduled for the last third of 2020.

What do you think of it? Will you follow this series? Let us know with a comment!