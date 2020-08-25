Ewok: 14-year-old streamer confesses to sexual harassment

Share it:

Ewok, is a fourteen-year-old streamer hired by the FaZe Clan after she had shown off in various Fortnite tournaments and now returned to Twitch after her fleeting appearance on Mixer.

We have already told you the peculiar story of the deaf-mute girl some time ago. To refresh your memory you can find the special dedicated to Ewok in this page.

The girl, now, has decided to share a very bad experience that occurred to her online, thus joining the hundreds of girls who in recent months have found the strength to report.

Ewok recounted how she met a 17-year-old boy online when he was only 13. The two “they liked each other“and they chatted often,”meeting”Also on FaceTime. Ewok said at the time she was struggling with depression and self-esteem issues, which then escalated when the boy started asking for photos of an explicit nature.

“At the time, he encouraged me to send him photos and materials“wrote Ewok. The little girl said she didn’t know how to respond and was not yet aware that the boy’s behavior fell into the category of”sexual violence”.

Moreover, he continues, it was “too terrified”To talk to his parents about the situation that had arisen, for fear of disappointing them. After talking to the boy about what he thought of the situation, their relationship suddenly broke down.

Months later the same guy reached out to Ewok again, asking for her Snapchat account. The fourteen year old, enthusiastic about the return to the “old times”He basically forgave him, trying to put past events behind him.

The boy, however, now of age, started sending her photos and videos directly. “I was terrified … I didn’t know how or what to say at all, he said some amazing things to me and sent me damn photos. He even begged me to send him material or videos“. Ewok said she didn’t respond and initially felt guilty. Reflecting on the situation, however, the girl recognized her responsibility in her own behavior. “He’s an adult and he manipulated, took advantage of and sexually assaulted me“wrote Ewok.”That’s why I’m scared or uncomfortable with men to date … Nobody deserves to go through what I’ve been through.“