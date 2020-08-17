Ewan McGregor talks about wild nature: all about the Stormborn docu-series

Share it:

We recently learned that Ewan McGregor will be embarking on an exciting two-wheeled adventure, but soon the Obi-Wan interpreter will also lend himself to another wilderness trip thanks to Stormborn, the docu-series that will take us to the ends of the planet.

The title of the production, which is also one of the many titles of Daenerys Targaryen, could not be more fitting: in the three episodes, lasting 50 minutes each, we will delve into some of the more rugged and unknown places in Scotland, Norway and Iceland and to guide us in our travels will be McGregor, who will be the narrator of the series.

With Stormborn we will (re) discover the incredible habits of extraordinary animals, accustomed to fight every day against the dangers and ruthless climate of the Atlantic Ocean. Commissioned by the canal Love Nature, the filming of the docu-series lasted a whole year and the world premiere will take place on next November at the Jackson Wild Festival. The entire production was followed and edited by Jackie Savery and Nigel Pope, directors and executive producers of the project and with whom McGregor had previously worked. In fact, the actor stated:

"Having the opportunity to work again with Nigel and Jackie to tell the life of some of the most extraordinary and stubborn animals in another breathtaking series was a special experience for me. This documentary will tell the majesty of Scotland, Norway and Iceland e there will be scenes and moments worthy of the big screen".

Stormborn will be available from this fall in over 114 countries through numerous streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video Apple TV + is Sky, while for more details we refer you to the first images of the documentary in the trailer above.