Ewan McGregor is delighted to work on 'Birds of Prey'

TO Ewan McGregor he has had to be a villain in the new DC Films movie, 'Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)'. And it seems he has been delighted with the experience.

The actor has been proud to be part of this superhero movie starring and directed by women. The vast majority of movies made today (not just superheroes) are made by men. However, the industry is becoming increasingly equal in terms of gender representation, both in front and behind the camera.

In the case of superhero movies, 'Wonder Woman' and 'Captain Marvel' are recent examples of films directed by women. The film about Diana Prince was directed by Patty jenkins, who returns for the sequel, 'Wonder Woman 1984'. In the case of Marvel's story, it was co-directed by Anna Boden, in which women writers also worked as Geneva Robertson-Dworet or Nicole Perlman, which also participated in the text of 'Guardians of the Galaxy'. Gradually you see the imprint of women in the stories of superheroes on the big screen.

However, The story about Harley Quinn is the first of an important study starring a female cast: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez Y Ella Jay Basco, and it is also directed, written and produced by women: Cathy Yan, Christina Hodson Y Sue Kroll -Together with Robbie- respectively.

While promoting the movie on the show Jimmy FallonMcGregor shared, once again, how excited he is to be part of this film and for his role as the villain of the film, Black Mask.

"It is time that we have this superhero movie made by women and directed by women. It is a really powerful movie. It was exciting to be part of a movie that teaches some of the misogynistic stupid things that women have to face every day. I was honored to be the main misogynist in the film. I am not a very nice character in it. But I was proud to be part of this, to start throwing these kinds of messages beyond, something I think is important. "

Black Mask is the alter ego of the criminal Roman Sionis, and is the type that the protagonists must face. His right hand is Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina). Given that 'Birds of Prey' is the first superhero movie with a band of women, it is perfect that his villain be a misogynist who underestimates the girls. As McGregor points out in his comments, aligning such attitudes with the villains of the film throws an important and powerful message that unfortunately remains relevant and necessary.

Cathy Yan's film not only puts her female characters in the spotlight, but is also a plot plot told by women. Robbie has been totally involved with the project, being crucial in this new DCEU movie. The fact that it is a plot carried by women has made it have a point of view that has rarely been seen on the big screen. The February 7th It reaches theaters.