Ewan McGregor improvised a lot, according to Cathy Yan

They say that the better the bad the better the movie. The truth is that after the unattainable symbiosis of Margot Robbie With his character, Harley Quinn, one of the greatest hits of 'Birds of Prey' is the villain. Ewan McGregor It gives charisma to the character of Roman Sionis and provides some of the most ingenious moments and phrases in the film. Cathy Yan, the director, has confessed in the CinemaBlend podcast that, in fact, it was the actor himself who added many of the phrases:

(Ewan) added phrases. I like to work from the real collaboration with the actors, that we have fun on the set and that everything is very open. The great thing about Christina (Hodson, the screenwriter) is that she is not overprotective with her script and supports that. That's why we like to throw ideas on one side and another. When someone comes out with a phrase and I like it, we add it. That happened a lot with him and it was a lot of fun. I also think he understood the character very well, he really captured it. He understood his background completely, his desire for power and control.

The truth is that 'Birds of prey' has not had the expected box office premiere but you can not talk about a disaster. As criticism, the public has joined a film that has many voices in favor and many against. 'Birds of prey (and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn)' is in cinemas in Spain since last February 7.