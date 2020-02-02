Ewan McGregor has already started preparing to become Obi-Wan again in the Disney + series

Share it:

Although the series has been paralyzed indefinitely, the new work of Star wars for Disney +, Obi-Wan Kenobi, still giving a lot to talk about. Its main protagonist, Ewan McGregor, it would be who embodied the role of the popular Jedi master who is already one of the most acclaimed characters in the entire Star Wars universe.

However, McGregor is in full promotion of his most recent film, Birds of prey, where it has gotten into the skin of one of the main villains, Black Mask. During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, McGregor dedicated a few words to the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi. The actor admitted to having prepared mentally to return to the skin of the Jedi master watching the series The Mandalorian from Disney +.

"I've been watching The Mandalorian. I liked it. I really liked it. And I'm just trying to keep track of all the new Star Wars movies that come out," McGregor began. "And I'm excited for that. It's been a long time. I don't remember when it was the last time I did it. 2003 I think it was the last time," the actor explained.

As it could not be less, Fallon joked to hear the mention of the actor to The Mandalorian asking if he will play "Baby Obi-Wan" in the new series, which McGregor followed the game imitating an Irish baby.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney + has suffered some inconveniences. Kathleen Kennedy and Lucasfilm have rejected written scripts given their similarity to The Mandalorian. They mentioned younger versions of Luke Skywalker Y Leia Organa instead of a Baby Yoda, something we knew thanks to the audition that was published a month ago.

This is not the first time Ewan McGregor talks about his role in the future Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney +, unfortunately, we still have to wait a bit until Disney and Lucasfilm resume this project.