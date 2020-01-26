Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina talk about the relationship of their characters in Birds of Prey

Share it:

There is very little left for the premiere of Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn). The recent trailer has shown us new details about two of his villains, Roman Sionis, also known as Black Mask Y Victor Zsasz, Gotham's legendary hitman. Certain images have asked many if there can be any kind of sentimental relationship between these two characters.

Ewan McGregor Y Chris Messina They have talked to Variety about this theory that circulates through the networks. "Their relationship is based on … there is a need and a desire there for sure," says McGregor. Messina, on the other hand, always has a little uncertainty, saying "there is a true love for anarchy" and when he is thoughtful, McGregor confirms that "it is more than probable, yes."

Both actors do not hesitate to represent samples of affection in public, as if it were a couple. A relationship reminiscent of what we saw recently between Oscar Isaac and John Boyega during the promotion of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Although many fans of the couple who form Black Mask and Victor Zsasz want the words of their respective actors to be true, the truth is that the tone in which they speak denotes little seriousness. In addition to ensuring that Warner Bros has not prohibited them from saying so. However, whether Black Mask and Victor Zsasz have a relationship, or not, Birds of Prey will be represented LGTBI + thanks to the character of Rosie Perez, the detective Renée Montoya who is openly lesbian and Ali Wong, who will play her ex-girlfriend.

Birds of prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn) will narrate the adventures of Harley Quinn after his break with the Joker. Recently, Margot Robbie confirmed the absence of Jared Leto on the tape, so we will not see anything of the Joker in her. His latest trailer is already online and shows a preview of what is coming to theaters next day February 7th.