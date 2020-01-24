 Ewan Mcgregor and Chris Messina talk about the relationship between Black Mask and Zsasz in Birds of Prey

Share it:

It's been a while since information from "Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn)" which is not liked by fans. This is information that ensures that the villain of the film, Black Mask is gay. The premiere that took place last night of the movie could have left us with the final confirmation that this rumor is true.

By directly raising the issue to actors Ewan Mcgregor and Chris Messina, they have practically confirmed the rumors. In fact there is a situation in which the actors do not really know how to respond without revealing the big surprise:

"It's very complicated," McGregor begins when asked about the rumors that there is more than a friendship among his characters. Their relationship is very based … no doubt there is a desire and a need there. "There is like a true love of anarchy," Messina adds. I think they … "It's more than likely, yes," Ewan McGregor confirms as he and Messina laugh.

Along with this, the film's director and actress Margot Robbie have talked about how the film portrays femininity through Harley quinn:

We wanted people to get an idea of ​​what life could be like when you see it from Harley's point of view, ”says Robbie. It's just this bright poppy, intense and fantastic world.

She is very feminine in a very superficial way… At the same time, she is very aggressive, ”adds director Cathy Yan. I liked that tension of her. It was exciting to create an unfiltered version of Harley Quinn.

