Evolution Releases On Netflix

If we were already living an era back to childhood and youth, they needed to join the world of remakes in CGI. It was the year 1999 when he reached the American theaters' Pokemon Mewtwo vs. Mew 'and it will be in 2020 when we see (in the West) this anime anime classic passed by the CGI. Although the remake in question it was released last July in Japan, triumphing, by the way, will now come to us via Netflix.

Under the title 'Pokemon Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution' we will see Ash, Misty, Brock, Pikachu, Squirtle return again … under the tutelage of new computer techniques. The result? Netflix The trailer was hanging today, which you have on these lines. Because we hadn't said it yet, but it will be the giant of streaming in charge of bringing the tape to the West translated.

In the movie 'Pokemon Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution', researchers discover a fossil of the unique Pokémon Mew and carry out a creation that goes against the laws of nature: Mewtwo, a legendary Pokemon intended to be used as a destruction tool. But as Mewtwo becomes aware of his existence, he begins to resent his human creators and seek revenge.

Will be the February 27 when Netflix hangs this expected title directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonori Sakakibara which will be in English, but also dubbed in Spanish.