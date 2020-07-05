EVO 2020 canceled, CEO Joey Cuellar accused of inappropriate sexual behavior

Share it:

EVO Online 2020, the digital version of the famous fighting game event, will not be held. The organization announced it has canceled the tournament and fired CEO Joey Cuellaraccused of inappropriate sexual behavior. His place will soon come from Tony Cannon, the new President and head of EVO's future.

EVO 2020 was scheduled from 31 July to 2 August and was canceled in the spring due to the Coronavirus emergency, a digital show in its place on Saturday 4 July, but this too was definitively canceled for the reasons mentioned at the opening. Joey Cuellar he was immediately fired from his role and he is no longer involved in any way with EVO, it must be said, however, that it is not clear what the accusations actually made against him, at least at the time of writing.

Various companies such as Bandai Namco, Capcom and NetherRealm Studios have sided with this decision, reiterating that in the world there should be no room for this type of behavior and inviting anyone who has been abused not to hide it.

Joey Cuellar for his part he apologized publicly on Twitter: "I'm sorry, I didn't want to hurt anyone. I have been a restless boy and have done things that I am absolutely not proud of, but I have grown and matured in the past 20 years, although this is not a justification. I tried to become a better person, I'm sorry, really."