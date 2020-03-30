Evidence of Call of Duty: Black Ops reboot found in Modern Warfare archives

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the past franchise deliveries Call of duty They have been serving as the main advertising showcases for those that came later. One of the incentives that we found in these campaasaplands was in the form of a business card where you could see the logo of the game that was about to come out or the studio that was developing it.

Knowing all of this is necessary to understand why a simple business card found in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare archives serves to reinforce rumors that a Call of Duty: Black Ops reboot is the main installment for this year.

TeGamingRevolution is the spearhead when it comes to leaks related to the Call of Duty franchise and important leaks related to the saga have come out of its profile on Twitter and YouTube channel for years. It was also there that we saw many of the details of Warzone and other recent events.

This year it would not be for Treyarch to develop the new Call of Duty since in the rotation it would be the turn of Sledgehammer Games, who developed Call of Duty: WWII before the Black Ops 4 that Treyarch launched in 2018.

That Treyarch is responsible for this year's game reinforces the idea that they are working on Black Ops, a saga that belongs to them within this franchise. That his logo appears in the archives of the Infinity Ward game as a cosmetic that would arrive in the coming weeks also helps to think that all these rumors are true. Not surprisingly, the announcement of the new Call of Duty must be quite close and next to said announcement will appear the reservations that, presumably, will give access to incentives such as this business card.

From this same account other rumors arise such as the development of the remastering of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaasapland Remastered for this week. Soon we will know how much truth there is in all this.