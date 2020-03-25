Everything we know from the sixth season of 'Prison Break'

Share it:

The series revived by FOX left us an end in the fifth season not entirely satisfactory; therefore, we are looking forward to knowing if there will be a sixth season to fix it. After all, we don't want Michael Scofield have that end of endings, right?

Here we will leave you everything we know about the sixth season of 'Prison Break'.

The first is the first. We must remember that this fifth season was a revival that recovered seven years later the original story. However, this time it is Michael (Wentworth Miller) who was locked in a jail in the Middle East and had the help of his brother Lincoln burrows (Dominic Purcell) to escape. Months after his arrival, in early 2018, Fox confirmed that he was "developing a new iteration" of 'Prison Break', which was in its infancy.

'Prison Break 6': Is it running or not?

So, Is there really going to be a sixth season? Let's collect the roller coaster that history has experienced in the last two years.

Since the revival there were opinions of all kinds. For example, the protagonist of the story, Miller, was repeatedly more than open to the possibility of continuing with this new 'Prison Break'. As he told Digital Spy, "As long as it's a story worth telling," he is willing to continue playing the protagonist. Also Dominic Purcell (Lincoln Burrows) would be delighted to continue. However, the creator of the series has not always been so clear. Paul Scheuring He started by noting that "despite the desire of the fans and some of the actors" this revival was "a closed-ended story" because he did not want to repeat what had happened with the original show: "Part of the problem with the original show was that we had to keep flapping our wings and keep spreading. I feel like the fans suffered because of that, because at some point, you run out of narrative and you start to invent lower quality things. "

Then his words softened, until last year he pointed out that the sixth season could come if they came up with "a story that we think is worth telling. Creative integrity is really important and if we could come up with a story that we feel was worth it the penalty … then it is possible, "said the creator last March, adding that in the end it was FOX who actually had the last word," Everything comes from Fox ultimately … another season would not happen unless they felt it was in their interest. " And so it was, for a time. The network announced that it "definitely considered doing more episodes" of 'Prison Break', something that seemed to become a reality on Christmas 2017 when Dominic Purcell announced on Instagram that the sixth season was already "underway" with FOX officially confirming that more episodes would be made.

But then, wham! Those plans must have stalled, as the 'Prison Break' writers' room shared a tweet last summer with the following message: "Hello Prison Breakers! I'm just going to share some discouraging news. Nothing is ever dead (remember when Sara was beheaded?), but for now, elusive season six is ​​not on the table. But we love you and we are so grateful for all of you. #PrisonBreak. "

And there the story ends, for the moment. It seems that the series, for some reason, is stopped. But since the idea is there, it is surely only a matter of time before FOX reactivates the project.

'Prison Break 6': What would be the plot?

It was a year ago, in March 2018, that Paul Scheuring announced that he had completed the script for episode 6×01. Unfortunately it was not leaked what was happening there. But let's theorize, which is what we can do for now. The last season ended with Michael receiving full immunity for the crimes he had committed while under the slavery of the CIA agent Poseidon (Mark Feuerstein). That is, everyone happy. The hero returned with his wife and son. However, 'Behind the eyes', the last episode, could leave us with a small clue to the future of the series: CIA director Ken Tremblett offered Michael a job in which "he would use all his skills". Okay he rejected it, but could a change in circumstances compel him to reconsider?

Interestingly, Scheuring's original ending to this revival I was not so happy. In an interview, he said that the original idea was "that Michael was returning and apparently had a normal life, but a progressive paranoia that things can't stay well like this. "This could well be the start of the new season: Michael at home but unable to find peace.

'Prison Break 6': When would it be released?

The script for the sixth season pilot was ready a year ago, in March 2018. Two months later, Dana Walden, CEO of FOX, announced that the new episodes were in "very early stages of development. We are focused on doing the correct iteration so I don't expect there to be any major announcements for several months. " So it was. The past 2019 and 2020 has started without knowing anything. What to deduce from this? That if the sixth season arrives, it will not be soon.

'Prison Break 6': Who will be in the cast?

"If the right story comes along, I'm sure the gang would do it again," he said. Vaun Wilmott, which implies that all the main characters, who ended up breathing at the end of that fifth season, could return. This is:

• Wentworth Miller (Michael Scofield)

• Dominic Purcell (Lincoln Burrows)

• Sarah Wayne Callies (Sara Tancredi-Scofield)

• Rockmond Dunbar (C-Note)

• Robert Knepper (T-Bag)

• Amaury Nolasco (Sucre)

• Inbar Lavi (Sheba)