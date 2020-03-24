Everything we know about 'The Umbrella Academy 2'

Netflix

There is also a good chance that his adoptive father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) will return again in the form of flashbacks (also being the case of the robot mother Grace Hargreeves, played by Jordan Claire Robbins) or through Klaus's ability to conjure the dead.

And of course, there is no superhero story without villains. Although, supposedly, Hazel (Cameron Britton) and Cha-Cha (Mary J Blige) have not confirmed their return, the first managed to escape with his love interest Agnes (Sheila McCarthy) traveling through time; so you can return without problems. Also, if we go back in time, which we all understand we will do, it is more than feasible to see Cha-Cha back, as well as the rest of the fallen, that is, The Handler (Kate Walsh), Pogo (Adam Godley) and al Detective Patch (Ashley Madekwe).

Of course, we will have new faces in this second season. Ritu Arya he will present himself as Lila, "a" chameleon "with a twisted sense of humor who can be as brilliant or crazy as the mission requires." Yusuf Gatewood It will bring to life a character named Raymond, "a born leader and a devoted husband" who possesses "the intelligence, seriousness, and confidence to never have to prove it to anyone." Marin Ireland iHe will interpret Sissy, "a fearless and senseless mother from Texas" who married "for all the wrong reasons." They all point to one new family that the brothers are going to have to meet sooner or later. Where will that be? Will they be the good guys or the bad guys? At the moment no further details have been disclosed, in addition, we cannot search the comics Well, none of them drinks from the graphic novel.

'The Umbrella Academy 2': What will happen?

In the last episode we discovered that these brothers cannot stop the end of the world despite his efforts. Instead, an open-ended image leaves us with the intrigue of knowing where do they travel in time just before the apocalypse caused by the recent and lethal power discovered of number 7 reach them. It is logical that this second installment starts in this new place where the brothers have escaped. Where will it be? We do not know. But surely among his pending tasks is dealing with his sister Vanya, who caused the apocalypse, and who will continue to be a threat until they can discover how to help her.

What is clear is that the second season It will kick off with a journey back in time thanks to the powers of number 5. From the title of the script dropped by showrunner Steve Blackman, "Right Where We Started", clearly hints that the Hargreeves gang will return to a point before the start of the second season. It could be deduced that the moment chosen by the young person is to return to the childhood of the brothers. If this is so, it would be the perfect opportunity to change the future by giving a little more prominence and respect to the young number 7. However, the trip may not be so far back in time, as we all want to continue watching them deal with their own 'ghosts'. The most normal thing would be to maintain the dynamic of playing with childhood memories without having to go back there, while the real argument is to prevent, again, the apocalypse but from a closer moment. This, at the moment are only hypotheses since there is no official synopsis.

In the first comic, supposedly the first season was based on, 'Apocalypse Suite', the children do manage to save the world from being destroyed, with 'Dallas', the second title, focusing on Number Five and the murder of JFK. However, since this part of the young man's story has already been covered in the first season, there is surely another storyline to follow. Furthermore, children failed to save the world, so this should be the first issue to consider.

It is also pending that Vanya learn to master his withering power. Also remains in the air if Allison will get her voice back and how his relationship with Luther will develop, whether number five will cease to be a boy and what Klauss's evolution will be like now that he knows his gift. On the other hand, it would be nice to explore what happened to Ben, the deceased brother who has been present throughout the season thanks to the powers of Klauss. And it would also be nice to shed some light about the father of all of them, who briefly in the last chapter shows a part of their past and a fateful love story.

Therefore, something we all want is to continue learning more about the protagonists' past. His time at the Academy, the trauma causeds for his father and the development of his powers can be a good asset to continue playing in the second season. The discovery of Vanya's powers, number seven, has opened up a whole range of possibilities for flashbacks to understand their protagonists a little more. Of course it has also been undiscovered the provenance of its powers. It must be remembered that the seven young people are part of a strange event in which several women became pregnant and had a child in just 24 hours. The public needs to know more about what happened here. Is that why this new family is brought to the screen? Will they have something to do?

Netflix

'The Umbrella Academy 2': Trailer

We don't have any video yet. We will add it when the time comes.

'The Umbrella Academy 2': Images

Idem. On the second season nothing has come. But, Netflix did launch last February some promotional posters that reminded us that the six / seven brothers will be back in the second season:

'The Umbrella Academy': How many seasons will there be?

Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá have written three volumes of the 'The Umbrella Academy' comic: Apocalypse Suite, Dallas, and Hotel Oblivion, meaning the series will likely have at least one more season. But it could be more. "There are eight graphic novels planned in total," Way told The Hollywood Reporter.