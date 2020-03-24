Everything we know about 'The Umbrella Academy 2'

That we would have more history about these dysfunctional young people with superpowers was clear after the open ending that left us the final chapter of the first season of 'The Umbrella Academy'. As a review, this series introduced us in its first season to a very unconventional family, and not only because its members have powers, but because each one has a worse and more traumatic history than the previous one.
Under the humor and based on the eponymous comic that Gerard Way began publishing in 2007, Steve Blackman introduces us to seven adoptive brothers who, after spending many years apart, return to the family home where they learned to use their powers to help "to save the world". Now, as adults, a new mystery will require them to use their powers again; but it will also awaken the ghosts of his childhood. Playing with the past and the present, the first season revealed us part of the common past and the different traumas of each brother Hargreeves while, in parallel, they met again, fell in love and / or hated each other. Now with the second installment, What new secrets will we discover?Who will you bring back?
We compiled everything we know from the second season of the Netflix series (and we will update as news arrives).
'The Umbrella Academy 2': Release date
Its first season turned out to be a success on Netflix when it arrived last February 2019, so its second installment was confirmed just a few weeks after its arrival. The creator of the series then assured that a fiction of this type "it takes about 18 months of development", so our bets revolve around November of this year. And since, at the moment, Netflix still does not give an exact date for its return, we will continue to maintain that the series returns at the end of the year.
The second season was confirmed in mid-2019 and, at the end of the year, the new chapters were filmed, with a view to premiere this 2020 and, although there is still no definitive date (it is rumored that we will be able to see it at the end of the year), Netflix It has already released the first promotional details, in this case, character posters with a clear retro style.
What we do know is that at the end of 2019 the new chapters were shot and that the team is already in the phase of post production.
'The Umbrella Academy 2': Characters
All the brothers will be back, that is, Vanya (Ellen Page), Luther (Tom Hopper), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Diego (David Castañeda), Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) and Ben (Ethan Hwang), who played an increasingly central role towards the end of the first season.
We leave you a review of who is who:
1. Luther Hargreeves (Tom Hopper)
He is the leader of the team, baptized as Number 1. Twin brother of Number 5, enjoys superior strength and has been the youngest astronaut on Earth. Under his shirt hides the chest of a furry gorilla, the result of an intervention to save his life after a mission that ended badly.
2. Diego Hargreeves (David Castañeda) The rebel of the group. He rivals Luther for the leadership of the family and in his spare time he acts as a neighborhood vigilante. It highlights his skill with knives.
3. Allison Hargreeves (Emmy Raver-Lampman) With your voice you can manipulate reality. It is enough to tell a lie through your mouth to make it come true. Whimsical, famous but loyal, has had a love affair with Number 1 since adolescence.
4. Klaus Hargreeves (Robert Sheehan) The most outlandish of the group without a doubt. Junkie, eccentric and with the problem to be able to speak to the dead.
5. The Boy (Aidan Gallagher) Caged in the body of a child, number 5 is an adult who has the ability to travel through time.
Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix
6. Ben Hargreeves It is your ghost who appears. The sixth brother died years before the events of the series, although nobody knows exactly what happened to him. It had the power to summon monsters from other dimensions.
7. Vanya Hargreeves (Ellen Page) Number 7 is a normal girl. A music lover, she has been marginalized throughout her childhood for not possessing (supposedly) any power. Until the end of the first season comes, of course.
There is also a good chance that his adoptive father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) will return again in the form of flashbacks (also being the case of the robot mother Grace Hargreeves, played by Jordan Claire Robbins) or through Klaus's ability to conjure the dead.
And of course, there is no superhero story without villains. Although, supposedly, Hazel (Cameron Britton) and Cha-Cha (Mary J Blige) have not confirmed their return, the first managed to escape with his love interest Agnes (Sheila McCarthy) traveling through time; so you can return without problems. Also, if we go back in time, which we all understand we will do, it is more than feasible to see Cha-Cha back, as well as the rest of the fallen, that is, The Handler (Kate Walsh), Pogo (Adam Godley) and al Detective Patch (Ashley Madekwe).
Of course, we will have new faces in this second season. Ritu Arya he will present himself as Lila, "a" chameleon "with a twisted sense of humor who can be as brilliant or crazy as the mission requires." Yusuf Gatewood It will bring to life a character named Raymond, "a born leader and a devoted husband" who possesses "the intelligence, seriousness, and confidence to never have to prove it to anyone." Marin Ireland iHe will interpret Sissy, "a fearless and senseless mother from Texas" who married "for all the wrong reasons." They all point to one new family that the brothers are going to have to meet sooner or later. Where will that be? Will they be the good guys or the bad guys? At the moment no further details have been disclosed, in addition, we cannot search the comics Well, none of them drinks from the graphic novel.
In the last episode we discovered that these brothers cannot stop the end of the world despite his efforts. Instead, an open-ended image leaves us with the intrigue of knowing where do they travel in time just before the apocalypse caused by the recent and lethal power discovered of number 7 reach them. It is logical that this second installment starts in this new place where the brothers have escaped. Where will it be? We do not know. But surely among his pending tasks is dealing with his sister Vanya, who caused the apocalypse, and who will continue to be a threat until they can discover how to help her.
What is clear is that the second season It will kick off with a journey back in time thanks to the powers of number 5. From the title of the script dropped by showrunner Steve Blackman, "Right Where We Started", clearly hints that the Hargreeves gang will return to a point before the start of the second season. It could be deduced that the moment chosen by the young person is to return to the childhood of the brothers. If this is so, it would be the perfect opportunity to change the future by giving a little more prominence and respect to the young number 7. However, the trip may not be so far back in time, as we all want to continue watching them deal with their own 'ghosts'. The most normal thing would be to maintain the dynamic of playing with childhood memories without having to go back there, while the real argument is to prevent, again, the apocalypse but from a closer moment. This, at the moment are only hypotheses since there is no official synopsis.
In the first comic, supposedly the first season was based on, 'Apocalypse Suite', the children do manage to save the world from being destroyed, with 'Dallas', the second title, focusing on Number Five and the murder of JFK. However, since this part of the young man's story has already been covered in the first season, there is surely another storyline to follow. Furthermore, children failed to save the world, so this should be the first issue to consider.
It is also pending that Vanya learn to master his withering power. Also remains in the air if Allison will get her voice back and how his relationship with Luther will develop, whether number five will cease to be a boy and what Klauss's evolution will be like now that he knows his gift. On the other hand, it would be nice to explore what happened to Ben, the deceased brother who has been present throughout the season thanks to the powers of Klauss. And it would also be nice to shed some light about the father of all of them, who briefly in the last chapter shows a part of their past and a fateful love story.
Therefore, something we all want is to continue learning more about the protagonists' past. His time at the Academy, the trauma causeds for his father and the development of his powers can be a good asset to continue playing in the second season. The discovery of Vanya's powers, number seven, has opened up a whole range of possibilities for flashbacks to understand their protagonists a little more. Of course it has also been undiscovered the provenance of its powers. It must be remembered that the seven young people are part of a strange event in which several women became pregnant and had a child in just 24 hours. The public needs to know more about what happened here. Is that why this new family is brought to the screen? Will they have something to do?
Netflix
'The Umbrella Academy 2': Trailer
We don't have any video yet. We will add it when the time comes.
'The Umbrella Academy 2': Images
Idem. On the second season nothing has come. But, Netflix did launch last February some promotional posters that reminded us that the six / seven brothers will be back in the second season:
'The Umbrella Academy': How many seasons will there be?
Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá have written three volumes of the 'The Umbrella Academy' comic: Apocalypse Suite, Dallas, and Hotel Oblivion, meaning the series will likely have at least one more season. But it could be more. "There are eight graphic novels planned in total," Way told The Hollywood Reporter.
