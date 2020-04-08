Share it:

Only a stake in the heart can end a vampire (or so the story goes). Well the same goes for the franchise born as a result of 'The Vampire Diaries', there is nothing to stop him. After eight seasons and a great success among the audience, this story of bloodsucking teenagers led to the birth of 'The originals', a spin-off focused on the character of Klaus. After five seasons The CW opted for a new derived title: 'Legacies'. In this second spin-off the protagonist is Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), the 17-year-old daughter of Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) and Hayley Marshall (Phoebe Tonkin), and introduces us to a new generation of supernatural beings teenagers who attend the Salvatore School for the Gifted and Young to learn how to use their powers always seeking to do good.

Released in 2018, it has been running for two seasons (in Spain it can be seen through HBO) and his fandom is eager to see a third. But what is known about this new batch of episodes? RWe compiled everything we know about the third season of 'Legacies', recently confirmed by the chain.

'Legacies 3': Release date

Now that it has been confirmed that 'Legacies' has been renewed for a third season, the first question we always have is: and when will it arrive? Well unfortunately it is more than likely that The CW will not return to the Salvatore School for Young and Gifted in at least one year.

Taking into account that the series usually begins to air in October – as it already did both the first and the second season – we could set October 2020 as the premiere date, but given the current health crisis situation where everything is paralyzed, it is more than presumable to anticipate that the filming will be delayed somewhat more. Surely until the beginning of 2021 we cannot see this third season. What's more, first we have to get the four episodes of the second season that could not be recorded due to the expansion of COVID-19, and that, supposedly, will arrive at some future time according to its creator.

'Legacies 3': Who will return?

With 'Vampiric Chronicles' and 'The Originals' failing to create new seasons, 'Legacies' has become a kind of new home for many of the cast members who originally were part of these previous shows. Assuming that everyone survives end – the real one – of the second season, since on March 26 the last episode that could be completed before the break caused by COVID-19 was broadcast, leaving four more to record (which, according to its creator, will be something to do when everything returns to normal), these are the names that we consider will also be in the third installment:

Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson (The Originals)

(The Originals) Aria Shahghasemi as Landon Kirby (The Originals)

Kaylee Bryant as Josie Saltzman (The Vampire Diaries)

Jenny Boyd as Lizzie Saltzman (The Vampire Diaries)

Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman (The Vampire Diaries

Some original members of 'Legacies' are also expected to return, such as Quincy Fouse like Milton "MG" Greasley and Peyton Alex Smith in the role of Rafael Waithe. And what about Caroline, Bonnie or Mikael? Will they return? Executive producer of the series, Julie Plec, told Digital Spy that "there is potential", but that "they would have to discover the correct story" for their appearance in this new installment. Therefore, these names remain between questions, for the moment.

'Legacies 3': Plot Details

Although it is still too early to know what will happen in the third season of 'Legacies', whose season ending (shortened) came a week ago, we can anticipate that we will continue to hear about the bad guy Kai Parker (Chris Wood) in this new installment. As revealed by the creator of the series, Julie Plec, to TVLine: "We will continue putting easter eggs from Kai Parker, because he's an important part of the twins' backstory and mythology, which is something we plan to tell stories for throughout the series. "

'Legacies 3': Trailer

Despite the renovation, don't expect to see progress any time soon. But we will be attentive, and when it arrives, here we will leave it for you.