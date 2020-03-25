Everything we know about the sixth season of 'Luther'

Share it:

The fifth season of 'Luther' said goodbye to the audience with a cliffhanger that needs to be solved in the sixth installment. Because we are not worth that ending where we saw a heartbroken Schenk boss taking John Luther handcuffed, accused of having killed Alice. Is there really a future for John Luther? Will he be behind bars or will he go out to fix the mess? This is all we know about the future of 'Luther', the series starring Idris Elba.

'Luther 6': Release date

Unfortunately the BBC has not yet officially confirmed the sixth season of 'Luther'. However, the series is one of the chain's biggest hits (with a season finale followed by 4.6 million viewers), so it stands to reason that the announcement will come at some point. What's more, his own Idris Elba Digital Spy has already dropped that the fifth season "was not the end."

It has been heard on some occasion that the creator of the series, Neil Cross, wants to reach the seven installments; although also since 2011 he has been talking about the possibility of making a feature film with the character. So far neither one thing nor the other has been confirmed, although the actor specified last 2018 that the fifth season It was the perfect excuse to make such a leap: "The next step is to make a movie. If there is a movie, then it will be somehow connected to (the fifth) season." We will see.

What is clear is that it will be a while before the character returns, either for a movie or for a new season of fiction. The BBC has stopped all productions as a result of the coronavirus, and Idris Elba himself already announced that he had tested positive, so if a new installment arrives, it will be minimal by 2022. And when it arrives, we assume that in Spain it will be possible to see the route Netflix, where the five seasons already broadcast are available in the catalog.

BBC / Des Willie

'Luther 6': Who will be in the cast?

Obviously, 'Luther' would be nothing without its protagonist; therefore, it is ensured that Idris Elba To return to. Will also do it Dermot Crowley like Martin Schenk. But who else? It seems that Ruth Wilson as Alice will also be. Despite being supposedly dead, Elba confirmed a year ago that the character would "return".

John's ally Benny (Michael Smiley) and new teammate DS Halliday (Wunmi Mosaku) were shot in the previous installment, so his return is not assured. The gang's boss, George Cornelius, ended the series alive, but in police custody, so it is possible that Patrick Malahidand if he returns (and it could even be that he and Luther are sent to the same prison … worse things have been seen).

BBC / Des Willie

Having resurfaced after an eight-year absence, Mark North (Paul McGann) could also appear, as well as other names that have been missing for a long time and might surprise us in this new installment. But of all this we still do not have data.

'Luther 6': What will it be about?

Given how the last season ended, everything points to that, at least in the first episodes, we see John behind bars. After? Why not a series / movie where he runs away as he fights to clear his name, 'Fugitive' style? We can only talk about hypotheses at the moment.

BBC

The idea of ​​John being released could also be considered. He did not actually commit the crime; And now that George Cornelius, the real culprit, is in custody, perhaps the truth will come out and leave a clear path to create new adventures?

'Luther 6': Trailer

Since the series has not even confirmed its sixth installment, there is still a minimum of one year to have any graphic testimony. But as soon as it arrives, here we will leave it for you.