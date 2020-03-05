Everything we know about the sequel to 'The Return of the Witches'

Share it:

The 'yes' of the protagonists would confirm the expected sequel to 'The Return of the Witches' . Want to see her?

Notice for the nostalgic ones of 'The return of the witches': the expected second part of this 90's cult film is getting closer.

Last day 3, Bette Midler – one of the protagonists – confirmed to Reddit that the three witches would participate in the sequel, news that the 'fans' have associated with the last 'update' we know of this: the Variety media published yesterday exclusively that already has a director (Adam Shankman, known for directing 'Hairspray', 'Step Up' or 'A walk to remember').

Further, Sarah Jessica Parker He replied years ago to a 'tweet' from Buzzfeed editor Jarett Wieselman. "Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy have said that they would make a sequel to 'The Return of the Witches', and you, Sarah Jessica Parker?", To which she replied: "Yes, I am inside, kisses."

'THE RETURN OF THE WITCHES' 2 LOOKS LIKE A FACT

With the 'yes' of the three Sanderson sisters, this sequel (which would be hosted on the platform Disney +), seems more real than ever. There is still no official confirmation, but with all the 'fringes' that are being auctioned off for a while, we predict that it will not wait.

The original film (1993) deals with three witches who were sentenced to death in Salem, but before they died they promised they would return. Three centuries later, the protagonist (Max) unintentionally releases them in Halloween and his return implies, among other objectives, the search for immortality 'sucking' the lives of all the children of the town.

We wonder what the argument of this will be sequel (the script is in charge of the actress Jen D'Angelo), Will the previous story continue or will it be totally different?

We will be attentive to any progress on this notice.