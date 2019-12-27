Everything we know about the second season of 'You'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The new 'teaser' of 'You' with the characters has just come out.

'You', the Netflix series, already has a release date.

It has been one of the most powerful premieres of Netflix of recent times and, finally, the time has come to know how the story of 'You' Yes, the second season of the series arrives on the platform this December 26 and we have some information arrived directly from the USA Some media have already been able to enjoy the new chapters and have dropped the occasional bomb that has left us very restless and with a vital need to see what Joe will bring us. Be careful because what you are going to tell you contains 'SPOILERS'. According to Stylecaster in this second season the crimes will increase, but, in addition, the protagonist will have an unexpected ally who seems to have his same killer instincts. It's about Love, his new girl. Without getting into the plot, we will analyze when we see it, it seems that this couple will play a lot and, in addition, they will have something in common that leaves the door open to a possible Season 3 of 'You'.

Before seeing the coming chapters, you should sign all the characters in this season 2 that we could know through the first 'teaser' of 'You'. Look look…





Now we have been in 'shock' with the new advance that Netflix has just launched and that throws new data on this Season 2 of 'You'. We see Joe in his new city, how his new relationship and blood begins … Flipa!

Own Pen badgley (the psycho of the series) has also been in charge of offering us more information about what awaits us in the next chapters, thanks to some statements for Entertainment Tonight after the recording of some scenes of this installment and his statements are chilling. "I had to do some things with prosthetic bodies that seemed nauseous," says the actor whose character seems to be more deranged than in the first installment. "In the second new chapter you can see a little more than you really did with it (it refers to Beck). Luckily, that was not seen in the first. That always haunts him. In her mind she is not dead, "he continues. So his obsession will continue and increase.

Everything we know about season 2 of 'You': characters and release date

Mark with red marker pen the Release date of 'You'. As we anticipate, it is this December 26, a perfect day to spend curled up on the couch watching the new episodes, after the hangover of the first batch of Christmas parties. They promise to be addictive and we will give you all the details we know so far.

Victoria Pedretti It will be Joe's new partner as it has already come to light. In these months we saw Pedretti next to Pen Badgley and Ambyr Childers (Candance, the ex) doing a first script reading. Wouldn't you like to take it and take a look?

In addition, we also met a new addition to the cast. Is about Robin Lord Taylor, famous for the series 'Gotham'. This will embody Will, an intelligent and kind guy who will end up getting into a rather complicated and unpleasant mess. Is it because of Joe? For now, this is all we know about the character.

Getty

The appearance of James Scully and Jenna Ortega is also confirmed. The first will give life to Forty, Love's brother (Pedretti).

Instagram

We remind you that the actress, famous for 'The Curse of Hill House', "will be a chef who works as head of a store of luxury food products and is not interested in social networks. She is feeling a deep pain that he will share with Joe when they meet, "says 'Entertainment Weekly'.

Getty

Apparently, Forty will get in the relationship of the girl and the bookseller. And we already know how they end up crossing their path. On the other hand, Jenna Ortega (known as' Jane de Virgin) will be Elle, Goldberg's new protégé.

Sera Gamble, creator of fiction, has not yet told more details about them, but has given a description of Love: "She is very different from Beck, who was ambitious and moved in a circle with a certain social status."

If you are one of the few who has not yet seen the series, you should already be completely addictive from minute one. Refreshing the plot, fiction tells the story of Joe, a bookseller who falls in love obsessively with Beck, an aspiring writer. Since his paths cross, he is dedicated to investigate and carries out all kinds of atrocities as long as he is by his side. We do not intend to get longer, because if you are reading this news it is because you have probably seen the first season and the only thing that interests you is to know what will happen after that final chapter that was a real BOOM!

Sera Gamble also granted an interview to Vulture and advanced some details on what we will see in the new chapters that are already being prepared. "The show will keep its essence, although some details will go to a next level. We are thinking a lot about every movement of Joe Goldberg. I can't help counting the number of times we say it will be fun."

Netflix

The series, which is based on the work 'Hidden Bodies' by Caroline Kepnes, will take another direction in what is to come, says Gamble: "We are planning to separate a little more from the second book than the first. Each time a butterfly flap its wings in the first season, in the second there is a tsunami. We continue to argue with the author and we are thinking about how to keep the spirit of the second novel. "

Spoilers! Obviously in this puzzle there will be key pieces and one of the main ones will be Candance, the psychopath's ex-girlfriend who we all considered dead and that appeared in the outcome. "He will have a role and I can only say that he will not be kind to Joe and will not have charity with him," says Sera.

Everything indicates that Joe will leave New York behind to start a new life in Los Angeles. Perhaps there he meets Paco, that boy knows a lot about him and, surely, at some point he makes a mistake. There is still no confirmation about whether John Stamos will return, but if it were not, the story would be somewhat lame. His character could be essential for Joe to pay for all the crimes he has committed. For now, we will have to wait to know more details.

On the other hand, if the character of Beck will return to the second season, it is something that we have not yet been revealed: "You will have to wait to see it", actress Elizabeth Lail told us in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

We will continue to inform …