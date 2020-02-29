everything we know about the movie

Share it:

Just over 3 years ago, the franchise of ‘Jurassic Park’ She was completely abandoned to her fate. The quality of the deliveries had gone down and, although the third part had a good box office, it stayed far from the numbers of its predecessors. But it was such an important saga, and that had meant so much for many of us, for an entire generation of filmmakers, for … for all, that I couldn't be forgotten, and even less, after Disney decided to rescue 'Star Wars '.

Colin Trevorrow He was the architect of everything, together with Steven Spielberg as an executive producer, and he released a film that, not only slipped into the top 10 of the highest grossing films in history, but was the starting point of a new trilogy whose second installment, ‘Jurassic World: the fallen kingdom’, brought back a character from the original movies, Jeff Goldblum, and gave the opportunity to a Spanish director (J.A. Bayonne) to storm the global box office. And in this new installment we will see the original cast of 'Jurassic Park' again. What else do you want?

What is the release date of 'Jurassic World 3'? And his synopsis? And the cast? When will we have a trailer or images of the movie?

'Jurassic World Dominion' Release Date

To enjoy the dinosaurs on screen we will have to wait a few years yet (but calm, that then time flies by). In the calendar of future releases, Universal has located a third of this new trilogy between a new Pixar project and a new Disney real action tape. Specifically, the Release date of 'Jurassic World Dominion' will be June 11, 2021.

These types of films, with a large amount of post-production, tend to take a long time, since the addition of effects is usually a very precise and large-budget task. Filming has just begun, and could last until summer 2020.

'Jurassic World Dominion' Synopsis

Universal, which was already confirmed as a producer of the film, has not yet revealed any details of the plot since, for now, the script is being written by the own Colin Trevorrow (which will also lead) and Emily Carmichael, screenwriter for ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ and the remake of ‘The Black Abyss’.

The second film left us with a totally innovative perspective, and that the fans had been asking for a long time: what would happen if the dinosaurs escaped and spread around the world? That perspective is what J.A. raised. Bayonne, making clear the intentions of the end of the trilogy: it is already well of islands, we go to the city.

Claire and Owen, we suppose, will try to locate all the lost dinosaurs, but the task will not be easy, much less. Besides, we have two other fronts open: one is the possible reunion between Owen and the velociraptor Blue. The second, the return of the characters of the original trilogy. If we could see Ian Malcolm in the last one, shouldn't he reappear Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant to put some order?

Colin Trevorrow, a few months ago, talked about this future movie and left us some details: “I believe that we have built enough that, in the third film, we can address issues and ideas that make it clear to children that the science of the film is real, that dinosaurs are real, and that we have not invented everything". In addition, he confirmed that WE WILL NOT SEE more dinosaur hybrids.

Although some months ago there was speculation about the possible arrival in the space of dinosaurs, or the destruction of cities by huge animals, the truth is that Colin Trevorrow has dispelled doubts:

"I don't think there is anything that motivates dinosaurs to terrorize a city. They cannot organize. For now, we will have lethal predators in areas surrounding cities around the world. They will not hunt for humans in urban areas. The world that excites me is that it is possible for a dinosaur to run off in front of a car on a cloudy road or invade a camp in search of food. A world where interaction with dinosaurs is unlikely but possible, in the same way that we take care of bears or sharks. "

'Jurassic World Dominion' Cast

For now, the only ones who will obviously return are Chris Pratt as Owen; Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire; and Isabella Sermon as Maisie, Lockwood's granddaughter-clone.

Much is being speculated about the possible return of the original trilogy characters, especially after the brief appearance of Jeff Goldblum in the second installment. Bryce Dallas Howard herself expressly requested that they return to this third part, because she considered them an essential part of the history of uras Jurassic Park ’, but like everything else, being in such an initial phase of the project, there is still no confirmation.